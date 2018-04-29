‘I’ve been to 46 Jazz Fests and I wouldn’t miss it for the world’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- J. Monque'd has been playing Jazz fest from the very beginning, when it was Congo Square. He's only missed a couple due to overlapping tour dates.

"We want to give something to pass on to our children, for them to know that this music was around long before what's on the radio today," said Monque'd, who will be performing on Thursday at the Blues tent.

Monque'D has been playing professionally in New Orleans since he was 13. He has played with R&B greats like Dr. John, Earl King, and Michael Ward. But when Monque'D steps out front and does his own material, he is the main man.