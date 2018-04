For the first time ever, St Aug is advancing in the baseball state playoffs.

The Purple Knights won their first ever playoff series, winning game 3 over Rummel, 9-5 Friday night in the Division I playoffs at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

Here’s the highlights from Friday Night Fastball presented by Delgado Community College, education that works.

