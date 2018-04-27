× Workers evacuated after fire at Dow Chemical plant in Hahnville

HAHNVILLE, LA – All non-essential personnel have been evacuated from the Dow Chemical plant in Hahnville after a fire broke out this morning.

The fire has been put out, and there were no reported injuries, according to Dow.

There have been no off-site impacts, and the surrounding neighborhoods are not asked to take protective measures at this time, according to the St. Charles Parish Emergency Operations Center.

