What’s going on? Our non-Jazz Fest weekend event picks for April 27-28

NEW ORLEANS -- Are you skipping Jazz Fest this weekend?

Fear not. There's still plenty to do. Here are our top non Jazz Fest events for the weekend of April 27-28, 2018:

SATURDAY

St. Tammany Collectors Con - Looking for some fun on the North Shore? Collectors Con is Saturday at the Clarion Inn on Highway 190 in Covington. You'll find over 8,500 square feet of toys, comics, records, video games and more. It's from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. More info here.

Treme Threauxdown - Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue will host the fourth installment of their Treme Threauxdown. Special guests include Irma Thomas, Jon Cleary, Kermit Ruffins, the Soul Rebels -- and Big Freedia! It all happens Saturday at the Saenger Theatre at 8 p.m. Get tickets here.

Camellia City Fun Fest - The Camellia City Kids Fun Fest is a not-for-profit event intended to provide an affordable fun-filled opportunity to bring together the community and organizations that offer resources for parents, while dedicating proceeds to a St Tammany Parish Children’s Organization. It happens at Slidell's Heritage Park from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. More info here.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY