Teenager reported missing in Algiers

New Orleans – Police are searching for a teenager last seen in Algiers on April 26.

Police say Preshawna Payne, 16, was dropped off by her father near the intersection of Lauradale and Lawrence Streets to head to school.

The NOPD says Payne did not make it to school and hasn’t been seen since.

She was last seen wearing a Helen Cox uniform and carrying a red book bag made of mesh material.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

