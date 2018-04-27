Students awarded scholarships for hard work in local mentor program

NEW ORLEANS — Students in the ACE Mentor Program from Sci High, Warren Easton, De La Salle and McDonogh 35 High Schools were honored for their hard work at a graduation ceremony Thursday night.

Neil Hickock, chief engineer for Boh Brothers Construction, gave the commencement address.

The ACE (Architecture – Construction – Engineering) Mentor Program’s mission is to engage, excite and enlighten high school students to pursue careers in architecture, construction and engineering, through mentoring. The Ace Mentor Program of America, Inc. and its New Orleans Chapter not only engages sponsors and volunteer mentors to expose students to real-world opportunities, it financially supports each student’s continued success through scholarships.

If anyone is interested in being a mentor or would like to donate money for the ACE Scholarship Fund please contact ACE Board Chairman, Christian Generes at cgeneres@landisllc.com.