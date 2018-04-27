× Six pack: Tulane expands prep football schedule at Yulman Stadium

Tulane University is expanding its footprint, dramatically, in high school football.

According to two sources, Yulman Stadium will host at least six, and as many as seven prep football games in the 2018 season.

They will include four games for John Curtis Christian school.

The Patriots will play home games at Yulman Stadium against Archbishop Shaw and Brother Martin. John Curtis will also be the designated road team in games against Jesuit and St Aug.

Archbishop Rummel will play Teurlings Catholic and De la Salle will play a home game against a yet unnamed opponent as part of the six game package.

A source said a seventh game could be added.

The 6 games agreed upon, will take place on weekends when Tulane football is not playing at Yulman Stadium.

This complies with a stipulation in the stadium usage agreement between Tulane University and the city of New Orleans.

