Robber stabs victim to take his backpack in Treme

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve an armed robbery that happened this morning, April 27.

According to police, the robbery happened inside of a business in the 1500 block of St. Philip Street in Treme at about 10:30.

Police say a man followed the victim into the business and tried to remove his backpack. The victim struggled to prevent the robber from taking it.

At one point, the victim was pulled to the ground, according to police, and the robber pulled a knife and stabbed him in the upper, left part of his chest.

Police say the robber was last seen running westbound on North Robertson.

Neighbors tell WGNO News that the victim was probably in his 20s, but the NOPD did not provide any update on the man’s medical condition after the attack.

Police describe the suspect as being in his early to mid-30s, about 5’7″ with a slim build. They say he had a bald head and a chin strap beard with a mustache. To get a better look at the suspect, click on the gallery of photos below that were provided by the NOPD.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.