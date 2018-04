NEW ORLEANS – The sun is out, the music is playing, and the food is better than ever as Jazz Fest 2018 gets underway.

The Fairgrounds are crowded with music lovers who took off of work (or called in sick) to help kick off this year’s Jazz Fest.

Sting, Steel Pulse, Eric Lindell, and many, many more are taking the stage on this beautiful day. See the full schedule here.

Happy Jazz Fest!