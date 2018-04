× Pedestrian killed on I-10 near Irish Bayou

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating an early morning fatality on I-10 near Irish Bayou that left a pedestrian dead.

The incident occurred just after 5:15 a.m., according to the NOPD.

Morning traffic backed up as police investigated the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information on this developing story.