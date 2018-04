× NOPD: Man armed with assault rifle robs 4 in Marigny

NEW ORLEANS – A man armed with an assault rifle robbed four people in the Marigny last night, according to the NOPD.

Three women and a man were near the intersection of Dauphine and Marigny Streets just before 11:30 p.m. on April 26 when the armed man approached them, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

One of the women in the group handed over the victim’s property, and the armed man ran off.