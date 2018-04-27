NOPD looking for man who pulled out machete during domestic dispute

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who pulled out a machete during a violent argument with his ex-girlfriend and another person.

Fifty-six-year-old Jerome Sparkman was arguing with the two victims near the intersection of Teche and Newton Streets in Algiers around 5 p.m. on April 25 when he pulled out the machete.

Sparkman threatened to kill both of the people and then began beating his ex, according to the NOPD.

He is wanted on charges of domestic aggravated assault, domestic battery, and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Jerome Sparkman is asked to contact Detective Barry Blanchard or any Fourth District detective at (504) 658-6040.