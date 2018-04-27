× New Orleans man booked for 5th DWI

BOGALUSA, LA – A New Orleans man has been arrested and charged with his fifth DWI.

Fifty-eight-year-old Roy Allen Walker was driving his car erratically on Highway 21 north of Bogalusa when a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled him over around noon on April 25.

The officer found four whiskey bottles in Walker’s car. Three were empty, and one was half full.

Walker, who had a Louisiana state ID on him, couldn’t produce a valid drivers license, according to police.

It was subsequently discovered that Walker’s license had been suspended after a previous DWI conviction.

Walker was arrested and charged with fifth offense DWI, driving with a suspended license and having an open container in his vehicle.

His bond has been set at $127,000, according to the WPSO.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 28 people in the United States are killed daily by drunk drivers,” Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said. “This equals one death every 51 minutes and the annual cost of alcohol related crashes is $44 billion. These are horrible statistics. Deputy Sullivan’s actions may have prevented another death or serious injury. It seems obvious that Mr. Walker has a serious drinking problem and he should never be behind the wheel of a vehicle. Thank you, Deputy Sullivan, for protecting the drivers of Washington Parish.”