New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival Kicks Off Today

New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

  • April 27-29 & May 3-6, 2018
  • Fair Grounds Race Course
    • 1751 Gentilly Boulevard
    • New Orleans, LA 70119
  • 11:00am - 7:00pm
  • Tickets
    • First Weekend
      • Gate Price: $80
      • Child's Price: $5
        • Available at the gate only, ages 2 – 10, adult must be present with child, children under 2 are admitted free
    • Second Weekend
      • Regular advance ticket: $70 (Through Wednesday, May 2)
      • Gate Price: $80
      • Child's Price: $5
        • Available at the gate only, ages 2 – 10, adult must be present with child, children under 2 are admitted free
    • Locals Day
      • Gate Price: $50
        • For Thursday, May 3rd only
        • Sold at designated windows at the Gentilly and Sauvage ticket booths and at the Trafalgar pedestrian gate
        • Need a valid Louisiana ID to purchase
          • Louisiana Driver's License
          • Louisiana ID Card
          • College ID for a Louisiana institution (must have a photo)

Click here for more information about the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

