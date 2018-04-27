Goodbye New Orleans! GMNO Anchor Jacki Jing signs off!

NEW ORLEANS — So, it’s finally here: My last day at WGNO.

There’s simply too much to say. Let me start off by thanking all of you. I’m going to miss the great people in this area.

Growing up in Denver, “Southern Hospitality” and “Southern Charm” were foreign concepts to me. Now, I know them quite well.

When I moved down here, I was only greeted with warm smiles and kindness. You all wanted me to engage, to learn about your culture. You wanted me to make friends and love New Orleans as much as you did! You showed me the heart and secrets of this city. You showed me love – and, man, I love y’all right back.

I love New Orleans. I’ve been here three and a half years. From Mardi Gras, the wild Who Dat Nation, marching in Chewbaccus, volleyball at City Park, the countless festivals, the wondrous architecture, art, music – the DELICIOUS food – it has been an unforgettable ride! So thank you to WGNO for giving me this amazing opportunity and thank you — to all of you. These last few years have easily been the best of my life.

The decision to leave was a difficult one for me. My brother passed away a year ago, and I have been desperately missing my family. We have all been struggling since his passing.

As most of you who watch know, I am a huge geek. My brother and I were both nerds. And we both had the same dream.

We always wanted to work for a video game and entertainment company called IGN. Well, I applied there on a whim — I felt like he’d want me to, and I honestly thought nothing would happen. But something did. So, I’m moving back West to be closer to my family and to take on our dream job. So leaving here has been weighing heavily on me, because New Orleans stole my heart, but like Ian always said: The best is yet to come. I’m excited for my next adventure.