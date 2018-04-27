Bayou Wear’s kicky, fun and fabulous new design excites for Jazz Fest 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Bayou Wear is New Orleans' version of the Hawaiian shirt. Since the company Art4now first introduced this casual, kicky line for Jazz Fest, it's gathered quite a following all its own.

"I know that I need an umbrella, I need a dress and probably a shirt as well since normally I get a shirt every year," says Bayou Wear fan Eileen Jackson.

Art4now's Theresa Shea is the brainchild behind this year's design. It’s an overhead tribute to the New Orleans Tricentennial. The website describes the shirt as a saint's view of Congo Square, Audubon and City parks and most importantly, the Fairgrounds, home to Jazz Fest.

"We really try to embody what makes New Orleans, New Orleans in the Bayou Wear. Every year we feature a print that has something specific to say about the city that makes it unique," says Ashlee Mixson with Art4now.

Bayou Wear excites with unique designs, and it's all about the detail, right down to the buttons themselves.

"So the buttons, they're really unique. They are a compass and it points to New Orleans Jazz Fest instead of North, South, East, West, which is cool," says Garrett Kessling with Art4now.

“Cool" serves more than one purpose here in the Crescent City. Your snazzy and classy Bayou Wear is breathable too. It’s a must have feature for New Orleans humid, subtropical climate. This year's design even hints at sunny skies. If you look close enough, you'll notice interesting shadows at play all throughout the fabric.

"They are really fabulous and it's very interesting the way they're camouflaged, the design of the musical instruments in there when you don't recognize them. You don't notice them at first but once you point them out there you can really see them," says Jackson.

Because what's Bayou Wear, without a tribute to the music?