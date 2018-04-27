× Audubon Zoo Presents Zoo-To-Do for Kids and Adults

Zoo-To-Do For Kids

A premier benefit event at Audubon Zoo for children of all ages. Rain or shine! **The zoo will be closing at 1:00pm to prepare.**

Friday, April 27, 2018

Audubon Zoo 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70118

Sponsor and Patron Party 5:00pm – 9:00pm Inside the VIP Hospitality Tent Tickets Zoo-To-Do For Kids Regal Rafiki Area Sponsor – $5,000 Zoo-To-Do For Kids Sensational Simba Sponsor – $2,500 Zoo-To-Do For Kids Nurturing Nala Patron – $1,500 Zoo-To-Do For Kids Terrific Timon Patron – $800 Zoo-To-Do for Kids Playful Pumbaa Patron -$400 Member discounts do not apply

Early Admittance 5:00pm – 9:00pm Tickets Zoo-To-Do for Kids Early Admit 5:00 PM – $40 Member discounts do not apply

General Admittance 6:00pm – 9:00pm Tickets Zoo-To-Do for Kids Non-Member 6:00 PM – $25 Zoo-To-Do for Kids Member 6:00 PM – $20



All Proceeds from the 2018 Zoo-To-Do Events support Audubon Zoo to Celebrate Lions: The Roar Returns!

Click here for more information about Zoo-To-Do for Kids and to purchase tickets.

Whitney Zoo-To-Do

A premier benefit event at Audubon Zoo for adults. **The Zoo will be closed all day.**

Friday, May 4, 2018

Audubon Zoo 6500 Magazine St., New Orleans, LA 70118

Sponsor Party Jerome S. Glazer Audubon Tea Room, Garden and Patron Lounge 7:00pm – Midnight Tickets Zoo-To-Do Leader of the Pride Sponsor – $12,500 Zoo-To-Do Radiant Rhinoceros Sponsor – $7,500 Zoo-To-Do Groovy Giraffe Sponsor – $5,000 Zoo-To-Do Gregarious Gorilla Sponsor – $3,000 Zoo-To-Do Outstanding Okapi Sponsor – $1,650 Member discounts do not apply

Patron Party Patron Lounge and Patio 7:00pm – Midnight Tickets Zoo-To-Do Wild Wildebeest Patron – $550 Zoo-To-Do Sassy Serval Junior Patron (21-35) – $450 Zoo-To-Do Single Patron – $275 Zoo-To-Do Young Junior Patron (21-35) – $225 Member discounts do not apply

Zoo-To-Do Gala Audubon Zoo Grounds 8:00pm – Midnight Tickets Zoo-To-Do Individual – $175 Zoo-To-Do Young Member (21-35) – $110 Zoo-To-Do Member – $155

Participating Restaurants

Participating Bars

Entertainment Featured Entertainment – The Big Beyond Main Stage – Big Sam’s Funky Nation Cooper Plaza Entertainment – Bon Bon Vivant Front Gate Entertainment – Bamboula 2000

Raffles Luxury Vehicle Raffle Lee Michaels Jewelry Raffle

Silent Auction

Click here for more information about Whitney Zoo-To-Do and to buy tickets.