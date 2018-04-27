Audubon Zoo Presents Zoo-To-Do for Kids and Adults
A premier benefit event at Audubon Zoo for children of all ages. Rain or shine! **The zoo will be closing at 1:00pm to prepare.**
- Friday, April 27, 2018
- Audubon Zoo
- 6500 Magazine St.,
- New Orleans, LA 70118
- Sponsor and Patron Party
- 5:00pm – 9:00pm
- Inside the VIP Hospitality Tent
- Tickets
- Zoo-To-Do For Kids Regal Rafiki Area Sponsor – $5,000
- Zoo-To-Do For Kids Sensational Simba Sponsor – $2,500
- Zoo-To-Do For Kids Nurturing Nala Patron – $1,500
- Zoo-To-Do For Kids Terrific Timon Patron – $800
- Zoo-To-Do for Kids Playful Pumbaa Patron -$400
- Member discounts do not apply
- Early Admittance
- 5:00pm – 9:00pm
- Tickets
- Zoo-To-Do for Kids Early Admit 5:00 PM – $40
- Member discounts do not apply
- General Admittance
- 6:00pm – 9:00pm
- Tickets
- Zoo-To-Do for Kids Non-Member 6:00 PM – $25
- Zoo-To-Do for Kids Member 6:00 PM – $20
All Proceeds from the 2018 Zoo-To-Do Events support Audubon Zoo to Celebrate Lions: The Roar Returns!
Click here for more information about Zoo-To-Do for Kids and to purchase tickets.
*********
A premier benefit event at Audubon Zoo for adults. **The Zoo will be closed all day.**
- Friday, May 4, 2018
- Audubon Zoo
- 6500 Magazine St.,
- New Orleans, LA 70118
- Sponsor Party
- Jerome S. Glazer Audubon Tea Room, Garden and Patron Lounge
- 7:00pm – Midnight
- Tickets
- Zoo-To-Do Leader of the Pride Sponsor – $12,500
- Zoo-To-Do Radiant Rhinoceros Sponsor – $7,500
- Zoo-To-Do Groovy Giraffe Sponsor – $5,000
- Zoo-To-Do Gregarious Gorilla Sponsor – $3,000
- Zoo-To-Do Outstanding Okapi Sponsor – $1,650
- Member discounts do not apply
- Patron Party
- Patron Lounge and Patio
- 7:00pm – Midnight
- Tickets
- Zoo-To-Do Wild Wildebeest Patron – $550
- Zoo-To-Do Sassy Serval Junior Patron (21-35) – $450
- Zoo-To-Do Single Patron – $275
- Zoo-To-Do Young Junior Patron (21-35) – $225
- Member discounts do not apply
- Zoo-To-Do Gala
- Audubon Zoo Grounds
- 8:00pm – Midnight
- Tickets
- Zoo-To-Do Individual – $175
- Zoo-To-Do Young Member (21-35) – $110
- Zoo-To-Do Member – $155
- Participating Restaurants
- Participating Bars
- Entertainment
- Featured Entertainment – The Big Beyond
- Main Stage – Big Sam’s Funky Nation
- Cooper Plaza Entertainment – Bon Bon Vivant
- Front Gate Entertainment – Bamboula 2000
- Raffles
- Silent Auction
All Proceeds from the 2018 Zoo-To-Do Events support Audubon Zoo to Celebrate Lions: The Roar Returns!
Click here for more information about Whitney Zoo-To-Do and to buy tickets.