Audubon Zoo Presents Zoo-To-Do for Kids and Adults

Zoo-To-Do For Kids

A premier benefit event at Audubon Zoo for children of all ages.  Rain or shine! **The zoo will be closing at 1:00pm to prepare.**

  • Friday, April 27, 2018
  • Audubon Zoo
    • 6500 Magazine St.,
    • New Orleans, LA 70118
  • Sponsor and Patron Party
    • 5:00pm – 9:00pm
    • Inside the VIP Hospitality Tent
    • Tickets
      • Zoo-To-Do For Kids Regal Rafiki Area Sponsor – $5,000
      • Zoo-To-Do For Kids Sensational Simba Sponsor – $2,500
      • Zoo-To-Do For Kids Nurturing Nala Patron – $1,500
      • Zoo-To-Do For Kids Terrific Timon Patron – $800
      • Zoo-To-Do for Kids Playful Pumbaa Patron -$400
      • Member discounts do not apply
  • Early Admittance
    • 5:00pm – 9:00pm
    • Tickets
      • Zoo-To-Do for Kids Early Admit 5:00 PM – $40
      • Member discounts do not apply
  • General Admittance
    • 6:00pm – 9:00pm
    • Tickets
      • Zoo-To-Do for Kids Non-Member 6:00 PM – $25
      • Zoo-To-Do for Kids Member 6:00 PM – $20

All Proceeds from the 2018 Zoo-To-Do Events support Audubon Zoo to Celebrate Lions: The Roar Returns!

Click here for more information about Zoo-To-Do for Kids and to purchase tickets.

Whitney Zoo-To-Do

A premier benefit event at Audubon Zoo for adults.  **The Zoo will be closed all day.**

  • Friday, May 4, 2018
  • Audubon Zoo
    • 6500 Magazine St.,
    • New Orleans, LA 70118
  • Sponsor Party
    • Jerome S. Glazer Audubon Tea Room, Garden and Patron Lounge
    • 7:00pm – Midnight
    • Tickets
      • Zoo-To-Do Leader of the Pride Sponsor – $12,500
      • Zoo-To-Do Radiant Rhinoceros Sponsor – $7,500
      • Zoo-To-Do Groovy Giraffe Sponsor – $5,000
      • Zoo-To-Do Gregarious Gorilla Sponsor – $3,000
      • Zoo-To-Do Outstanding Okapi Sponsor – $1,650
      • Member discounts do not apply
  • Patron Party
    • Patron Lounge and Patio
    • 7:00pm – Midnight
    • Tickets
      • Zoo-To-Do Wild Wildebeest Patron – $550
      • Zoo-To-Do Sassy Serval Junior Patron (21-35) – $450
      • Zoo-To-Do Single Patron – $275
      • Zoo-To-Do Young Junior Patron (21-35) – $225
      • Member discounts do not apply
  • Zoo-To-Do Gala
    • Audubon Zoo Grounds
    • 8:00pm – Midnight
    • Tickets
      • Zoo-To-Do Individual – $175
      • Zoo-To-Do Young Member (21-35) – $110
      • Zoo-To-Do Member – $155
  • Participating Restaurants
  • Participating Bars
  • Entertainment
    • Featured Entertainment – The Big Beyond
    • Main Stage – Big Sam’s Funky Nation
    • Cooper Plaza Entertainment – Bon Bon Vivant
    • Front Gate Entertainment – Bamboula 2000
  • Raffles
  • Silent Auction

All Proceeds from the 2018 Zoo-To-Do Events support Audubon Zoo to Celebrate Lions: The Roar Returns!

Click here for more information about Whitney Zoo-To-Do and to buy tickets.

