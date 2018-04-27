A Panther: Donte Jackson is first LSU player drafted: watch his reaction here

Former Riverdale star and LSU Tiger Donte Jackson was the first Tiger selected in the 2018 NFL draft.

He was chosen in the second round with the 55th pick overall by the Carolina Panthers. WGNO Sports’ Karen Loftus was with Jackson in Metairie when he was drafted Friday night.

Four picks after Jackson, the Redskins drafted LSU running back Derrius Guice. Two picks after Guice, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected LSU wide receiver DJ Chark.

In the third round, Oakland selected LSU defensive end Arden Key, with the 87th pick overall.