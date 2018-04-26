Windows of church school bus shot out in Terrebonne Parish

GRAY, LA – The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two windows of a school bus were shot out last night.

The incident occurred on Marietta Place around 9:20 p.m. on April 25, according to the TPSO.

The driver of the bus, which is owned by the Bayou Blue Assembly of God, told police he was driving down the street when two gunshots rang out and two windows on the bus shattered.

In addition to the driver, five passengers were on the bus at the time of the shooting.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information concerning this investigation is encouraged to call the TPSO Detectives, (985)876-2500, or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers, 1(800)743-7433, and may become eligible for a cash reward.