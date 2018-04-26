× Win now: Saints trade up for Davenport, Sean Payton reacts

The New Orleans Saints traded up last April to draft running back Alvin Kamara. They can only hope their latest trade up can pay those type of dividends.

The Saints traded up 13 spots in the first round to select Texas San-Antonio defensive end Marcus Davenport with the 14th overall pick. According to Saints head coach Sean Payton, Davenport will play right defensive end.

The Saints paid a heavy price. They sent the Green Bay Packers their first round pick (27th overall), a 5th round selection, and the Saints’ 2019 first round pick.

Davenport stands 6 foot, 6 inches tall and weighs 264 pounds.

Thursday night, head coach Sean Payton said the club places a premium on players you can only get in the draft.

Thursday, rumors surfaced that the Saints were considering trading up to draft a quarterback. But, Payton dispelled that myth.

"We think Drew (Brees) is going to continue to play, and play well," said Payton.

Payton said the selection of Davenport "fits a must position."

With their last three first round picks, the Saints have drafted two defensive ends, Davenport and Sheldon Rankins, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore.