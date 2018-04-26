Why Saturday’s National Prescription Take Back Day is important

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Unused or expired medications are a safety issue, and flushing them down the sink could send trace levels of drugs into our rivers, lakes, and drinking water.

If you've got any prescriptions lying around the house, you can take them to one of several drop off locations on Saturday (April 28) for proper disposal.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency hosts drug take back days twice a year. It is a safe and anonymous way to dispose of your meds.

According to our teaching doctor, Dr. Rachel Reitan. Not only could trace levels contaminate our water, unused and expired medications can lead to accidental poisoning or misuse by people who aren't prescribed.

ORLEANS PARISH

Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office - 2800 Perdido Street

Xavier University Police Department - 3801 South Carrollton Ave.

Tulane University PD - 6823 St. Charles Ave.

Southern University New Orleans PD - 6400 Press Drive

NORTH SHORE

Louisiana State Police Troop L - 2600 North Causeway Blvd., Mandeville

Mandeville Police Department - 1870 Highway 90, Mandeville

Covington Police Department - 200 E. Kirkland St., Covington

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office - 2070 Collins Blvd., Covington, or 300 Brownswitch Road in Slidell

Slidell PD - 2112 Sgt. Alfred Drive, Slidell

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office - 2030 Hammond Square Drive, Hammond

Bogalusa PD - 1619 S. Columbia St. - Bogalusa

TERREBONNE PARISH

Houma PD - 500 Honduras, Houma

PLAQUEMINES PARISH

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office - 104 Avenue G, Belle Chasse

