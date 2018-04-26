Why Saturday’s National Prescription Take Back Day is important

NEW ORLEANS -- Unused or expired medications are a safety issue, and flushing them down the sink could send trace levels of drugs into our rivers, lakes, and drinking water.
If you've got any prescriptions lying around the house, you can take them to one of several drop off locations on Saturday (April 28) for proper disposal.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency hosts drug take back days twice a year. It is a safe and anonymous way to dispose of your meds.
According to our teaching doctor, Dr. Rachel Reitan. Not only could trace levels contaminate our water, unused and expired medications can lead to accidental poisoning or misuse by people who aren't prescribed.
ORLEANS PARISH
- Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office - 2800 Perdido Street
- Xavier University Police Department - 3801 South Carrollton Ave.
- Tulane University PD - 6823 St. Charles Ave.
- Southern University New Orleans PD - 6400 Press Drive
NORTH SHORE
- Louisiana State Police Troop L - 2600 North Causeway Blvd., Mandeville
- Mandeville Police Department - 1870 Highway 90, Mandeville
- Covington Police Department - 200 E. Kirkland St., Covington
- St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office - 2070 Collins Blvd., Covington, or 300 Brownswitch Road in Slidell
- Slidell PD - 2112 Sgt. Alfred Drive, Slidell
- Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office - 2030 Hammond Square Drive, Hammond
- Bogalusa PD - 1619 S. Columbia St. - Bogalusa
TERREBONNE PARISH
- Houma PD - 500 Honduras, Houma
PLAQUEMINES PARISH
- Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office - 104 Avenue G, Belle Chasse
