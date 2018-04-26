Who knows each other better? Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray Vs. Better Than Ezra

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- On Saturday night, musicians Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray and Better than Ezra teamed up for the Better than Ezra Foundation party and concert.

The event, which was held at Tipitina's, included an auction was held to benefit the Better Than Ezra Foundation, which helps give school supplies to kids at Bethune Elementary School.

McGrath performed some of Sugar Ray's greatest hits like "Fly," "Someday," and "When it's Over."

Better than Ezra performed some of their biggest hits like "Good," and "Extraordinary."

Before the show, News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez caught up with both Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath and Kevin Griffin and Tom Drummond from Better than Ezra.

Kenny thought it would be fun to play a little 1990's trivia game with the guys.

Who knows each other's bands better? The grand prize was Capri Sun. Totally radical!

For more information about the Better Than Ezra Foundation, click HERE.