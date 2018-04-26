Who has the messiest Saints locker? ‘No question, Drew,’ Coach Payton says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Saints head coach Sean Payton is busy at the 2018 NFL draft, but before he left, he took time out of his busy schedule to sit down with WGNO's Meghan Kluth and dish on his players.

Who has the messiest locker?

"Drew. No question. He's a pack rat. It's an issue, a serious issue. He has shirts from '07," laughed Payton.

What pulls Payton away from the grind?

"I'm a pretty frustrated golfer," he joked.

Best po-boy in the city?

"Drew will be happy with this, Jimmy John's."

Best gumbo in the city?

"Emeril's, when it's chicken and andouille."