This year’s Jazz Fest poster honors music legend Fats Domino

NEW ORLEANS -- Fats Domino Jr. Is considered one of the pioneers of rock and roll music and called New Orleans home until his death in October 2017.

"Fats Domino, he was a legend and he inspired people like The Beatles and Elvis and James Brown, ultimately, like Michael Jackson," says local artist Terrance Osborne.

Fast-forward to 2018 and his likeness is being portrayed on this year's Jazz Fest poster. It's an honor for both Fats and Osborne.

It's Osborne’s fifth Jazz Fest commission and "Fats," named after the music legend, is sure to become a fan favorite.

The colors contain a vibrancy felt from brush stroke to brush stroke and evoke a sense of community.

"I wanted it to feel welcoming, that's the thing, because Fat's Domino's music is so colorful and so energetic. I didn't need to change much of what I was already doing to integrate him into my work."

"Fats" is a continuance of Osborne’s 2012 piece featuring well known trumpet player Trombone Shorty. The porch is a focal point in this painting as well and "Fats,” is right next door. Add to this aspect, another surprise for poster enthusiasts. The letters "T" and "S" are often found in Osborne’s work. It's an intimate signature, an expression of love for his wife Stephanie.

"It's actually on most of my Jazz Fest posters. It's also on this one and I'm going to leave that up to everyone to find it."