St. Claude Bridge to close for 10 days in May

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Claude Avenue bridge that links the Lower Ninth Ward and the Bywater will close for 10 days in May.

According to a news release from the Port of New Orleans, the closure — from Thursday, May 10 through Sunday, May 20 — is needed to perform minor mechanical structure repairs and replacements.

No vehicular, bicycle or pedestrian traffic will be able to cross over the St. Claude Avenue Bridge during the construction.

Marine traffic will continue to pass normally. Alternate routes include the Claiborne and Florida Avenue Bridges. See the map above for detour routes.

Motorists are encouraged to pay close attention when approaching the work zone, obey the posted speed limits, work zone signs and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely.

