Queen Latifah added to 2018 Essence Fest lineup

NEW ORLEANS – Queen Latifah will perform for the first time at the 2018 Essence Festival.

The music icon, actress, and producer has never performed at Essence, although her hit 2017 movie “Girls Trip” revolved around the annual concert and cultural experience.

The 2018 Essence lineup is filled with female musical superstars, from Latifah to Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and many more.

Essence Fest 2018 takes over New Orleans from July 6 through July 8.