LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: Actress Queen Latifah, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries, for 'Bessie,' poses in the press room at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)
Queen Latifah added to 2018 Essence Fest lineup
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 30: Actress Queen Latifah, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries, for 'Bessie,' poses in the press room at the 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage)
NEW ORLEANS – Queen Latifah will perform for the first time at the 2018 Essence Festival.
The music icon, actress, and producer has never performed at Essence, although her hit 2017 movie “Girls Trip” revolved around the annual concert and cultural experience.
The 2018 Essence lineup is filled with female musical superstars, from Latifah to Janet Jackson, Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and many more.
Essence Fest 2018 takes over New Orleans from July 6 through July 8.