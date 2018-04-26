Par for the course: Gators entertain golfers at Zurich Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video The first round of the Zurich Classic got underway at the TPC Louisiana in Avondale.

This is the second year of the team format. Thursday's round was the "best ball" portion: all four players will play and the player of the each team with the best score is the team's score.

Bubba Watson had some big support Thursday, as season ticket holder of the Pensacola Blue Whaoos, minor league affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, were in pink shirts with "BW" on the front.

Also making an appearance was "Tripod" the famous three-legged alligator and unofficial mascot of the Zurich Classic. Tripod was spotted between the 18th and 9th hole.