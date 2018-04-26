× Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-12 East in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — I-12 East is shut down near Highway 190 after an 18-wheeler overturned.

According to St. Tammany Fire Protection District #12, several agencies are working the crash.

I-12 was completely blocked as of 2 p.m. Authorities say it will remain closed for at least one or two more hours.

The truck was carrying nonhazardous plastic pellets. Crews are trying to determine whether the trailer can be turned upright or if the pellets have to be taken off the load.