NOPD looking for missing 16-year-old N.O. East girl

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a missing 16-year-old New Orleans East girl.

Jayla Brenea Woods was last seen around 10 p.m. on April 24, according to the NOPD.

Woods’ mother discovered the teen was missing from their home in the 6800 block of Parc Brittany around 3 a.m. on April 25.

Woods is about 5’6” and weighs about 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing black tights, a black shirt, and gold slippers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jayla Brenea Woods is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.