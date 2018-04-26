Man convicted of killing and dismembering romantic rival sentenced to life

GRETNA, LA – A man convicted of killing and dismembering his romantic rival in Kenner has been sentenced to life in prison.

Viusqui J. Perez-Espinosa has been sentenced to life plus 40 years for the murder of Alexis Portales-Lara in November 2016, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Perez-Espinosa, a native of Cuba, reportedly became jealous of Portales-Lara when Portales-Lara became romantically involved with a former girlfriend of his.

After killing Portales-Lara, Perez-Espinosa, who had worked as a butcher in the past, chopped up the body and stuffed it into plastic garbage bags.

He then tossed the bags into the Reserve Canal off of Interstate 10.

More than a month later, the St. John the Baptist Sheriff’s Office located a severed human arm at mile marker 202.9, near the Reserve Canal at I-10 Eastbound. DNA testing of a plug taken from the arm revealed this was the arm of Portales-Lara.

During the trial, Perez-Espinosa claimed he had confronted Portales-Lara about assaulting a woman both men had dated, and Portales-Lara stabbed himself in the neck.