Great scores, better weather: Zurich Classic first round in the books

There were plenty of birdies and lots of sunshine in the first round of the Zurich Classic at the TPC of Louisiana.

The team of Chez Reavie and Lucas Glover is tied with Xinjun Zhang and Zecheng Dou at 12 under par. Here’s a report from Avondale from WGNO Sports.

6 groups are tied for third at 10 under par.

The team of Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson are at 7 under par. Jordan Spieth and Ryan Palmer are at 6 under par. Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello are at 5 under par. Bubba Watson and Matt Kuchar are at 4 under par.

Thursday the teams played better ball. Friday, in the second round, the format is alternate shot.