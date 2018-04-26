× Grand jury indicts suspect in burning death investigation

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office announced an indictment on Thursday, April 26, against a man who is accused of killing another man by setting him on fire.

According to prosecutors, 52-year-old David Klein set 28-year-old Henry Dunaway on fire behind a former grocery store building in the 4600 block of Chef Menteur Highway in the Gentilly Woods neighborhood. Both men were homeless, according to the DA’s office.

The crime happened a little before 11:30 in the morning on February 23. A passing motorist saw the man on fire and called 911.

At the scene, police found the victim’s charred remains. Prosecutors say that witnesses identified Klein as the only person who was near the victim during the time of the crime.

At the scene, police said that the upper half of the victim’s body was burned to the skeleton.

Klein was indicted on a second-degree murder charge. A judge increased his bond from $500,000 to $1 million. At last word, Klein remained in jail awaiting trial.