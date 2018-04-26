Fly up, up, and away on this 1929 Ford Tri-Motor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RESERVE, La.-- Everyone has a chance to travel back in time on a 1939 Ford Tri-Motor.

At the Port of South Louisiana Executive Regional Airport in Reserve, Louisiana, the Experimental Aircraft Association is allowing grown-ups and kids to jump on a vintage airliner.

"Not everyone knows that Ford started two industries, we all know about one of them. It's a little known fact that Henry Ford actually contributed to the birth of commercial aviation," says Cody Welch who is the captain of this 1929 Ford Tri-motor.

It's nicknamed the "Tin Goose" and it's known for it's three engines, hence the name Ford "Tri-Motor."

"This was so early in the development of our industry, that reliability hadn't been established for engines and airplanes. So, they put three engines on to convince the public it was okay to get out of their horse drawn buggies and climb into an airplane," says Welch.

The airliner only seats 9 people.

I took a ride in the co-pilot's seat, and experienced life about 1100 feet in the air while flying at a very low speed.

"It's only 85 or 90 miles per hour and that is because there were no runways, just 40 acre fields," says Welch.

The EAA is letting anyone take a ride and learn the importance of our country's aviation history, just click here for more information.

"To have an airplane that is this reliable, that is still here and still flying safely, that's a remarkable accomplishment," says Welch.