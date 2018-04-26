Duckworth comes back to Senate with her baby on Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day

Illinois Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth returned to the Senate floor with her newborn baby Thursday to cast a vote — most notably on a day that coincides with Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.

The Illinois Democrat visited to cast her vote on Mike Pompeo for secretary of state. The vote was 57-42, and Duckworth was among those nos.

The senator, who’s been on unofficial maternity leave, gave birth to her second child, Maile Pearl, earlier this month.

When she came onto the Senate floor, Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina was the first to rush over and leaned pretty intensely to smile at the baby.

Duckworth carried her newborn in a black baby carrier with a US Capitol Police sticker on it. Every child who visited the US Capitol for Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day received the sticker from Capitol Police.

Duckworth’s daughter was “deputized as a junior Capitol police officer on her way into the Capitol”, Duckworth’s spokesperson Sean Savett told CNN.

When she arrived on the Senate floor, Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine came over and put her purse down so she could engage with Duckworth — and soon Sens. Heidi Heitkamp, Rob Portman, Lisa Murkowski, Mike Rounds, Mike Lee and Tina Smith were crowded around her.

She was on the Senate floor for a few minutes saying hello to her colleagues before she left.

When Duckworth gave birth to her first daughter, she was home back in Chicago — but this time she and her husband decided that she would give birth in the DC area in case she needed to vote.

Earlier this month, the Senate rules were changed to allow newborns on the Senate floor following a push by Duckworth.