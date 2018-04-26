× Convicted sex offender facing new child rape charges

NEW ORLEANS — A registered sex offender in Orleans Parish is now charged with eight new child sex abuse charges.

According to a news release from District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office, Enoch M. James, 38, was charged with four counts of first-degree rape of a victim under 13, two counts of sexual battery of a victim under 13, and single counts of unlawful presence of a sex offender and failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.

His bond has been raised from $775,000 to $6 million.

James is accused of sexually abusing two children. The four rape charges and one sexual battery count are related to a victim who was 6 and 7 years old when the abuse is alleged to have occurred, between March 22, 2017-Oct. 1, 2017. The remaining juvenile sexual battery count involves a victim who was 8 years old when abused during the same time span.

Assistant District Attorney Naomi Jones presented the case to the grand jury.