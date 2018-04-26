× Charles Neville dies at 79

NEW ORLEANS – Charles Neville has died at 79.

One of the founders of the Neville Brothers Band, Neville announced he was battling cancer early in 2018, sparking a round of fundraisers and tributes.

Along with his brothers Art Neville, Aaron Neville, and Cyril Neville, Charles Neville helped shape the funky sounds coming out of producer Allen Toussaint’s recording studios in the 1970s.

Many other members of the Neville family have become major players in the New Orleans music scene, from Charmaine Neville to the next generation, represented by Ivan Neville and Ian Neville.