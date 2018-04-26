× Bonnabel High School student arrested for bringing loaded handgun to school

METAIRIE – A student at Bonnabel High School has been arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to school this morning.

The 17-year-old student had a small caliber revolver in his school bag, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

After rumors had spread that the student had brought a gun to school earlier in the week, school administrators confronted the student as he stepped off the school bus this morning and found the gun.

The student was arrested on the scene.

The normal school day was not interrupted by the arrest, according to Lopinto.