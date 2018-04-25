Watch 10-foot gator take a stroll near Florida school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Video courtesy Karl Miranda.

DELTONA, FL - A video of a 10-foot alligator casually strolling along near a Florida school is going viral.

The huge gator walked along a sidewalk underneath a no trespassing sign near Deltona Middle School on April 22.

Karl Miranda caught the amazing sight on video and posted it to Facebook, where the video has been viewed over 16,000 times.

An animal trapper was called to the site, but the gator was long gone by the time he arrived.

The trapper thinks the gator was on his way between two ponds in the area when he was caught on tape.

No school children were present while the gator strolled by, and the gator was gone by the time classes resumed on Monday morning.