Two suspects sought in Capital One Bank robbery on Claiborne Ave.

NEW ORLEANS — The FBI New Orleans Division and the New Orleans Police Department are looking for two men who robbed Capital One Bank on S. Claiborne Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to the FBI, the two suspects walked into Capital One at 2700 S. Claiborne just after 9 a.m. One of the men approached the teller counter, implied that he had a weapon and presented a note demanding money. After attempting to obtain money, the robbers fled the bank on foot.

The first man is described as a black male with a dark complexion, approximately 5’6” to 5’8″ and weighing approximately 180 to 190 pounds. He is approximately 55 to 65 years old with a medium build and grey trimmed facial hair. He was wearing a blue shirt, with dark colored pants.

The second man is described as a black male with a medium complexion, approximately 5’7” to 5’9 and weighing approximately 170 to 180 pounds. He is approximately 25 to 35 years old with a medium build and short hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, camouflage pants, and wore a dark colored brace on his right elbow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 504-816-3000 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. The Metropolitan Orleans Bank Security Association (MOBSA) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of this bank robber.