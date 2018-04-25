Metal detectors, Fats Domino tributes and more changes at Jazz Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you're going to Jazz Fest this year, be prepared to pass through a metal detector as you enter the gate.

It's the first time metal detectors have been used since the festival began 49 years ago.

On a brighter note, however, the late, great Fats Domino will reign over the Gentilly Stage in full glory. His face is painted above the stage, and he's also featured on this year's poster.

Every year, the Cultural Exchange Pavilion features music, food and culture from a different country. This year, to coincide with the New Orleans Tricentennial, the Cultural Exchange Pavilion is all things Nola.

The weather forecast for the first weekend of Jazz Fest is looking good: Partly cloudy skies on Saturday with very little chance of rain, and sunny skies on Sunday. Click here for the first weekend Jazz Fest cubes.

Click here to see a list of what you can and can't bring to Jazz Fest.