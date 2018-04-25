× Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell fills three key leadership positions

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell today announced the hire of three key members of her new administration’s leadership team.

When the new Mayor takes office on May 7th, Gilbert Montano will step into the role of chief administrative officer, John Pourciau will serve as chief of staff, and Beau Tidwell will serve as communications director.

“I am proud and honored to name these three dedicated, accomplished professionals to the leadership team of my new administration,” said the Mayor-elect. “I am confident that each of them will serve this city and our team with passion, commitment and professionalism.”

Montano joins the new administration from his current home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he served in a range of senior executive management positions over the past 11 years.

In his capacity as deputy CAO, acting CAO and later chief of staff, he oversaw a staff of 6,000 employees serving a city of 559,000 residents, and was responsible for a $1 billion city budget. In the private sector, he has owned and operated a private consulting firm focusing on technology and systems improvement.

The first in his family to graduate college, he went on to earn his master’s degree at the University of New Mexico. Gilbert is a single father to two children, and he is the first Hispanic man to be named to the position of chief administrative officer for the city of New Orleans.

Pourciau most recently served as transition director of Forward Together New Orleans and before that was chief of staff for Cantrell’s council office.

Tidwell joins the administration following his role as spokesman for the New Orleans Police Department. He previously served as communications director for Caroline Fayard’s 2016 U.S. Senate campaign. He ran statewide communications for the Louisiana Democratic Party in 2015 when Gov. John Bel Edwards took the governor’s mansion.

Tidwell spent his early career in journalism, including a nine-year stint in the newsroom at The New York Times and two years with NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.