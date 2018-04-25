× Man commits suicide outside of Harahan police chief’s home

HARAHAN, La. — A man shot and killed himself in front of the Harahan police chief’s home Wednesday.

According to police, the man, who has not been identified, shot himself on West Imperial Drive in Harahan, in front of Chief Tim Walker’s home.

Neither the chief nor his wife were home at the time.

It happened Wednesday morning.

Important note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. It provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also call a loved one, member of the clergy or 911.