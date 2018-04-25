× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Margaritas + Margarita Mixers

Cinco de Mayo is 10 days away, but even sooner is the Zurich Classic! And while “margaritas” may not be the first thing to come to mind when you think “golf tournament,” if you’re heading out to Zurich this week you’ll want to check out the Eat Fit Margaritas at Superior Grill’s 19th Hole – on the rocks AND frozen, with $1 per margarita benefiting Eat Fit NOLA nonprofit initiative.

If you’re not catching golf this weekend, we’ve still got you covered with the skinny on the best and worst margarita mixers, plus a DIY recipe to make Superior Grill’s Eat Fit margarita at home!

LOVE IT!

Zevia Mixer | Zero Calorie Dry Lemon Lime (currently only online; in stores soon)

0 calories, 0 carbohydrate, 0 sugar.

Ingredients: carbonated water, natural flavors, citric acid, stevia leaf extract

Super Grill Eat Fit Margarita – similar recipe for at-home DIY Swerve-sweetened margarita, below

160 calories, 10 grams carbohydrate, 8 grams sugar (5 grams added sugar)

All-natural ingredients; sweetened with Swerve

LIKE IT!

Mr. & Mrs. T Light Margarita Mix

Per 5 ounces: 10 calories, 2 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams sugar

Low sugar, BUT made with artificial sweeteners & colors

HATE IT!

Mr. & Mrs. T Original Margarita Mix

Per 4 ounces: 100 calories, 23 grams carbohydrate, 22 grams sugar

High in sugar AND contains artificial food dyes

Jose Cuervo Classic Margarita Mix

Per 4 ounces: 110 calories, 28 grams carbohydrate, 26 grams sugar

High in sugar AND contains artificial food dyes

Bud Light Lime-A-Rita

Per can: 220 calories, 29 grams carbohydrate, sugar not listed but close to 29 grams sugar

Daily’s Classic Margarita Frozen Cocktail

Per pouch: 280 calories, 48 grams carbohydrate, 42 grams sugar

High in sugar AND contains artificial food dyes

##

RECIPE | Superior Grill Eat Fit Margarita

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces tequila

½ ounce triple sec

1 tablespoon orange juice

1 ounce lime juice

1 packet Swerve Sweetener

Ice

1 ounce soda water

Instructions:

Combine tequila, triple sec, orange juice, lime juice and Swerve into a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 5 seconds and strain into a Collins glass with ice. Top with soda water.

Per serving: 160 calories, 10 grams carbohydrate, 8 grams sugar (5 grams added sugar)

###

