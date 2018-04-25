Loomis: Nothing against “LSU guys”

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis knew the question from the media was coming. Why don’t the Saints draft LSU players?

The last LSU Tiger selected by the Saints was defensive tackle Al Woods in the 4th round in 2010. Since then, many LSU stars have flourished in the NFL, including wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, and linebackers Deoin Jones and Duke Riley. The latter two were drafted by the Saints’ archrival, the Atlanta Falcons. All four played high school football less than one hour from the Saints Metairie training facility.

The Saints have eight picks including the 27th selection in the first round. Loomis said the Saints will select the best player available. He noted 2004, when the Saints had several quality defensive ends on the roster, yet still selected Will Smith of Ohio State. Loomis quoted Saints assistant general manager Jeff Ireland.

The Saints do not have a second round pick. It was dealt to the 49ers in the trade that helped the Saints acquire running back Alvin Kamara.

The Saints had the offensive rookie of the year (Kamara), and defensive rookie of the year (Marshon Lattimore). But, Loomis cautioned about putting the 2017 Saints draft class "in the Hall of Fame."

The first round of the NFL draft is Thursday night in Dallas.