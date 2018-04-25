× High Rise bridge closing in both directions overnight Thursday

NEW ORLEANS — Eastbound and westbound Interstate 10 at the High Rise Bridge will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday, April 26, to 5 a.m. Friday, April 27, for emergency removal of a damaged overhead sign truss.

The suggested alternate routes are U.S. 90/Chef Menteur Highway in the westbound direction, and Louisa Street North to U.S 90/Chef Menteur Highway in the eastbound direction.

All activity is weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

You can get more traffic updates from DOTD by visiting the Traveler Information Website or get updates on Twitter by following @NOLA_Traffic.