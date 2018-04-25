Get the Skinny in the Kitchen with Swerve: Lime Tart with Tequila Cream Cheese Frosting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cinco de Mayo is 10 days away, and Superior Grill is serving up Eat Fit Margaritas at this week’s Zurich Classic – so we’re talking all things lime + margarita! And to indulge our sweet tooth without derailing our diet, Ben has created this rich, decadent lime tart with tequila cream cheese frosting.

And of course in typical Ben + Swerve fashion, it’s keto-approved and naturally gluten-free with zero added sugar, and only two grams net carbs per slice!

Lime Tart with Tequila Cream Cheese Frosting by Ben McLauchlin of Swerve Sweetener

Makes 16 servings

Ingredients:

Crust:

1 1/4 cup Pamela’s Nut Blend flour

3 tablespoons Swerve, Granular

4 tablespoons butter or coconut oil

Filling:

Zest of 4 large limes or if you don’t want it too tart- Zest of 2 limes

1 ½ cup Swerve, Confectioners

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature – or coconut oil, softened

½ cup lime juice (about 4 limes)

1 teaspoon vanilla

5 large eggs, room temperature

¼ teaspoon salt

Frosting:

4 ounces cream cheese (room temperature)

4 tablespoons butter (room temperature) – or coconut oil, softened

1/3 cup Swerve Confectioners

1 ½ tablespoons tequila

Instructons:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

For Crust: Combine Nut Blend flour, Swerve, and butter. Mix together with a fork until well combined. Press into 9-in or 9.5 inch tart pan.

Bake for 15-17 minutes. Let cool completely.

For Lime Filling: While tart is baking, make the filling. Place zest and Swerve in a food processor, and blend until combined. Set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream the butter with the sugar and lime zest. Add the eggs, 1 at a time, and then add the lime juice and salt. Mix until combined. Pour the mixture into a 2-quart saucepan and cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 10 minutes. The lime curd will thicken at about 175 degrees, or just below a simmer.

Remove from heat, and pour warm lime curd into cooled tart shell, and allow to set at room temperature. Once set, serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.

For Frosting: When you ready to serve tart, in a mixer on medium speed, combine cream cheese, butter and Swerve for about 2 minutes. Once combined, add tequila, and whip for another three minutes. Scraping the side of the mixer bowl as you mix. Place into an icing bag and place dollop on each slice of tart.

Enjoy!

Per serving: 280 calories, 23 grams fat, 11 gram saturated fat (mostly plant-based fat when coconut oil is used), 105 mg sodium, 32 grams carbohydrate (2 grams net carbs), 3 grams fiber, 1 gram sugar (0 added sugar), 5 grams protein.

