First Pelicans-Warriors playoff game set for Saturday
OAKLAND, Calif. — The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Golden State Warriors in Oakland Saturday for game one of the second round of playoffs.
The No. 6 Pelicans swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, while the No. 2 Warriors took out the San Antonio Spurs in five games.
Here’s the schedule so far:
- Game 1 in Oakland: Saturday, April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
- Game 2 in Oakland: TBA
- Game 3 in New Orleans: TBA
- Game 4 in New Orleans: TBA
- Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)
- Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)