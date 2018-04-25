First Pelicans-Warriors playoff game set for Saturday

Posted 12:52 PM, April 25, 2018, by , Updated at 12:53PM, April 25, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 21: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts to a foul by the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of Game Four of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs at the Smoothie King Center on April 21, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

OAKLAND, Calif. — The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Golden State Warriors in Oakland Saturday for game one of the second round of playoffs.

The No. 6 Pelicans swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, while the No. 2 Warriors took out the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

Here’s the schedule so far:

  • Game 1 in Oakland: Saturday, April 28, 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT
  • Game 2 in Oakland: TBA
  • Game 3 in New Orleans: TBA
  • Game 4 in New Orleans: TBA
  • Game 5 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 6 in New Orleans: TBA (if necessary)
  • Game 7 in Oakland: TBA (if necessary)
Related stories