Covington man on the run after escaping from jail in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, LA – An inmate from Covington escaped from the Rapides Parish Detention Center this afternoon by jumping a fence.

Kevin Mark Warden escaped around 1:15 p.m., according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Warden, who is 5’8” tall and weighs 174 pounds, was last seen running in the direction of the Woodwind/Grundy Cooper Subdivision wearing a blue jumpsuit.

He has been convicted of aggravated burglary, carjacking, armed robbery and aggravated kidnaping.

Warden is considered dangerous, according to the RPSO.

If anyone has seen Warden or noticed any suspicious activity in the Grundy Cooper area, they are asked to call 911 or RPSO at (318) 473-6700.