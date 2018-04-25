× 16 people left homeless after Uptown fire

NEW ORLEANS– 16 people must find places to live after a 3-alarm fire in the 3400 block of Carondelet Street damaged their apartment building.

According to NOFD investigators, the fire started in an unoccupied wood-framed, duplex around midnight.

The first firefighters were on the scene of the blaze withing 5 minutes if the first alarm.

The fire extended to a multiple family apartment building containing eight apartments of which seven were occupied.

This prompted a second-alarm at 12:08 a.m.

A third-alarm was requested at 12:24 a.m., to bring in additional resources.

It was determined that all residents had escaped safely.

Thirteen adults and three children were displaced due to this incident.

In all, twenty-two NOFD units carrying fifty-eight Fire Operations personnel were used to bring this incident under control at 12:50 a.m.

There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The New Orleans Police Department, Entergy and New Orleans Emergency Medical Services assisted in the mitigation of this incident.

The American Red Cross was requested to assist the sixteen residents displaced by this fire.