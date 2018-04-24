Would you eat it? Cheddar, Bacon & Ranch Pigs in a Blanket!

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
On National Pigs in a Blanket Day, leave it to Test Kitchen Taylor to stuff this delicious hors d'oeurves! Cheddar, Bacon, and Ranch Pigs in a Blanket is double the fun of your regular old app. Check it out!
Stuffed Pigs in a Blanket
2 (8-oz) cans refrigerated crescent rolls
1 (14-oz) package small Smoked Sausages
10 slices cheddar cheese, cut into 4 strips
1/3 cup prepared Ranch Dressing
10 slices cooked bacon, cut into fourths
Preheat oven to 375ºF.
Unroll both cans of the dough; separate into 16 triangles.
Spread a heaping teaspoon of Ranch dressing on each triangle.
Cut each triangle lengthwise into 3 narrow triangles.
Place a slice of cheese on each triangle.
Top cheese with a piece of bacon and a sausage on the wide side of each triangle.
Roll up.
Place on ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown.
